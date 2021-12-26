TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up about 2.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12,768.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.34. 50,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,426. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.37.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

