TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of research firms have commented on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of TMDX stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 86,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,097. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $583.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.77.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $47,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 394.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

