Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Transocean posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of RIG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.05. 10,332,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,194,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $150,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Transocean by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Transocean by 0.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,287,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,568,000 after buying an additional 36,270 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Transocean by 6.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,396,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,194,000 after buying an additional 719,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

