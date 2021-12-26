TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1,905.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,580 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,567 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 116.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,943 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 215,309 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in TripAdvisor by 17.8% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $16,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TripAdvisor by 1,923.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 398,223 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TripAdvisor by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.24.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

