TSP Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Barings Participation Investors comprises about 1.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 444,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings Participation Investors stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,303. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

In related news, insider Barbara Ginader bought 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,658.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

