TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. 1,688,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,917. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 2.58. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The business had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

