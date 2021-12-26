TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises 3.6% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baymount Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 946,390 shares during the last quarter.

SLV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.16. 12,824,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,068,094. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

