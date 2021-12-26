TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $591.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report $591.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $594.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $589.20 million. TTEC reported sales of $570.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.98. TTEC has a 1 year low of $70.39 and a 1 year high of $113.37.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

