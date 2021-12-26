Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss Sells 3,918 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $324,606.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $235,284.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $266,907.29.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $510,224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.20. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

