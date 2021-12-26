Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Boosted by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises about 1.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after buying an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,406,000 after buying an additional 142,936 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,484,000 after buying an additional 113,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,915,000 after purchasing an additional 425,771 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,395. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.