U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Matterport alerts:

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95. Matterport Inc has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matterport Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.