U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,551 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,275 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $565,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $2,813,915.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,272,880 shares of company stock worth $47,543,540 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

