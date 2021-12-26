U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $780,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $113.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $113.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.