U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 178,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3,409.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 111,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a current ratio of 75.90. The company has a market cap of $159.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.12.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $27,048,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

