U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,105,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $186,366,000 after purchasing an additional 401,246 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,061,212,000 after purchasing an additional 397,748 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $105.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

