U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $161.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $165.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.77.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

