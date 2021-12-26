Ubex (UBEX) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $846,165.68 and $276,142.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

