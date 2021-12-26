uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will announce $17.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. uCloudlink Group reported sales of $17.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year sales of $73.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.76 million to $73.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $99.45 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $110.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow uCloudlink Group.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 58.58% and a negative return on equity of 92.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ UCL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 402,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,787. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.
About uCloudlink Group
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.