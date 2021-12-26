uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will announce $17.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. uCloudlink Group reported sales of $17.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year sales of $73.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.76 million to $73.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $99.45 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $110.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow uCloudlink Group.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 58.58% and a negative return on equity of 92.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UCL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 402,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,787. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.