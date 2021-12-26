UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.75

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.75 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 74.62 ($0.99). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.99), with a volume of 606,948 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UKCM shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.12) price target on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.12) price target on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £974.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

In other UK Commercial Property REIT news, insider Michael Ayre acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($51,525.96).

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

