United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $46,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 48.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

NYSE:URI opened at $331.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.72 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

