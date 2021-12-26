Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,628 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after buying an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after buying an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after buying an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,669,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLED opened at $159.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.20. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

