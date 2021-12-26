Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Universal Insurance stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $524.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Universal Insurance by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Universal Insurance by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

