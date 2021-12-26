UnMarshal (MARSH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00060709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.31 or 0.08049455 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00074460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,258.15 or 0.99906148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00052875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

