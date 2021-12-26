UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.37 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00006935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.37 billion and approximately $3.47 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00308613 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000678 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.