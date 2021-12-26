US Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Linde accounts for approximately 1.0% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Linde by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,240,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Linde by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

NYSE LIN traded up $3.82 on Friday, reaching $339.17. 1,151,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.15. The company has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $343.31.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

