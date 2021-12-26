US Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 41.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.95. 481,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $123.33 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

