US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,272 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $1,535,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $246.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

