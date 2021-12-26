US Asset Management LLC Invests $424,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 53,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 85,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63,420 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.34. The company had a trading volume of 400,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

