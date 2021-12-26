US Asset Management LLC Invests $790,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,294 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $614.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

