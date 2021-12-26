US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Assurant by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Assurant by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.28. 187,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $121.55 and a one year high of $172.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day moving average is $159.94.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

