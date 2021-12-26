US Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,237 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of US Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,389,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,916,000 after purchasing an additional 99,002 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.07. 2,743,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,832. The firm has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.