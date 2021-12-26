Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

