Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Microchip Technology worth $229,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.93. 2,193,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,975,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $89.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

