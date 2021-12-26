Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,534,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,231 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $326,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $4,052,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 183.4% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 5,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 386,860 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,089,000 after buying an additional 24,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $155.49. 4,623,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,204,477. The firm has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

