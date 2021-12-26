Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 472,016 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,016 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Compass Minerals International worth $189,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $8,164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at $5,547,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,955. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

