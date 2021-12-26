Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 817,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $172,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.04. 661,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.22. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $245.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

