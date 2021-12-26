Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,212,758 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,240,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,212,758 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 9.28% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $180,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 97,654 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,060 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Separately, HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

NYSE:HMY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,721. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.