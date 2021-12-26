Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $127,348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,786,000 after buying an additional 169,821 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.15. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $111.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

