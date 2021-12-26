Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

VOO opened at $432.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $425.46 and a 200-day moving average of $410.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $335.37 and a 1-year high of $435.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

