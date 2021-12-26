Veles (VLS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Veles has a market cap of $48,439.26 and $12.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veles has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,799.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.16 or 0.08012189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.00306734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.41 or 0.00886638 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00074732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.35 or 0.00433765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00251288 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,350 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,844 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

