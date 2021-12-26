VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VEON. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.29.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. VEON has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that VEON will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in VEON by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VEON by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

