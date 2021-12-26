Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.80 million and $281,628.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 434,450,478.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,130,460 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

