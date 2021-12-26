Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $72.38 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $72,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in MetLife by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in MetLife by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.78 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.