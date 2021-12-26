Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 591,873 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,474,543 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $74,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Regions Financial by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

