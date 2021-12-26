Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $9.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded 221,290.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1,581,114,918.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

