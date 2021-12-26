Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 192,626 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Visa by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

NYSE V traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,372. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.