Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 329.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,480 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 891,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 29.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,792,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,979,000 after acquiring an additional 641,193 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 515,857 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 365.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 548,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,717 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSH stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 318,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

