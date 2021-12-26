Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.82.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

VSTO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. 208,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,001. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

