Vitae (VITAE) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vitae has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 27,415.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00000407 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,687.25 or 1.00019056 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1,581,779,045.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

