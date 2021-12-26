Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 40.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,350,000 after buying an additional 1,003,796 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,706,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,038,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,186,000 after buying an additional 453,669 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 639,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,658,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 429,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,435,000 after buying an additional 101,705 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.42 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

